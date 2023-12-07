Israel knew about 'threat' to Supernova festival, left organisers to 'fend for themselves': Report

In a recent investigation, it was revealed that Israel's spies and military commanders carried out late-night meetings to discuss the reports of a likely attack by Hamas and the threat being faced by the Supernova music festival, just hours before the assault was carried out on October 7.

As per an Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the first meeting was held close to midnight and the second one was held around 3 am (local time). However, the attendees in the meeting concluded that a training exercise was being held by Hamas on the Gaza border and that they were not preparing for a terror attack.

The warnings were taken little seriously and the Israeli troops were asked to increase drone surveillance flights and a unit known as “Team Tequila” - which was trained specifically to prevent abductions - was deployed to Nahal Oz, a kibbutz close to the border with Gaza, and the seniors also alerted two commando teams about the possibility of an incursion.

However, no warnings were given to the organisers of the Supernova festival which was being held near Kibbutz Re’im, which is just three miles from Gaza, where 360 people were killed and around 40 were taken hostage.

The organisers said that if the warning was given to them even an hour before the attack took place, they would have been able to carry out the evacuation of the site.

The festival was organised in close co-operation with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and was approved by the northern brigade of the Gaza division.

'Fend yourselves', says IDF to festival organisers

However, the army units on duty were not aware of the festival which was being held near the border and when the organisers of the event called the IDF on the morning of the massacre, they were asked to fend for themselves.

The IDF reached the site of the festival by around 3 pm (local time) and by that time the surviving attendees had fled or played dead for hours.

Watch: Israel pounds southern Gaza after US warning on civilian deaths The festival will be among the most highly-scrutinised parts of an inquiry being held into the October 7 attacks, an exercise which the IDF and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both maintained can only take place once the Gaza war ends.

“The military understands that the Re’im festival will be at the centre of the inquiry commissions that will be established at the end of the war,” said an unnamed IDF source, while speaking to Haaretz. “This massacre should have been prevented," he added.