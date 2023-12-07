Israel approves 'minimal' increase in fuel supply to Gaza to prevent 'humanitarian collapse'

Israel allowed a "minimal" increase in the fuel supply to conflict-torn Gaza in order to prevent a "humanitarian collapse", Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

"The Security Cabinet, this evening, approved the recommendation of the War Cabinet to allow a minimal supplement of fuel – necessary to prevent a humanitarian collapse and the outbreak of epidemics – into the southern Gaza Strip," Netanyahu's office wrote on X.

"The minimal amount will be determined from time to time by the War Cabinet according to the morbidity situation and humanitarian situation in the Strip," it added.

Israel's announcement comes two days after its staunch ally, the United States, called for more fuel to be allowed into the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The move also comes after the United Nations warned of a complete breakdown of public order in Gaza as the conflict intensifies in the south of the Palestinian territory.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he feared that the public order would "completely break down soon" in Gaza.

"Amid constant bombardment by the Israel Defense Forces, and without shelter or the essentials to survive, I expect public order to completely break down soon due to the desperate conditions, rendering even limited humanitarian assistance impossible," he said in a letter to the UN Security Council.

Guterres told the council in his letter that the war "may aggravate existing threats to international peace and security."

Also read: G7 leaders agree to impose ban on Russian diamonds

He invoked Article 99 of the founding U.N. Charter that allows him to "bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security."

'Guterres' mandate was danger to world peace', says Cohen

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen slammed Guterres saying that his mandate a "danger to world peace". Guterres’ tenure is a danger to world peace.

His request to activate Article 99 and the call for a cease fire in Gaza constitutes support of the Hamas terrorist organization and an endorsement of the murder of the elderly, the abduction of babies and the rape of women.

Anyone who… — אלי כהן | Eli Cohen (@elicoh1) December 6, 2023 ×

"Guterres’ tenure is a danger to world peace. His request to activate Article 99 and the call for a cease-fire in Gaza constitutes support of the Hamas terrorist organization and an endorsement of the murder of the elderly, the abduction of babies and the rape of women. Anyone who supports world peace must support the liberation of Gaza from Hamas," he wrote on his official X account.