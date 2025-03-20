After Elon Musk's Grok AI model left people awestruck with its witty and blunt answers, India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) raised concerns over the chatbot's answers on X.

The AI bot has come under scrutiny for making abusive remarks in Hindi and for controversial comments about Indian political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

The IT ministry is in touch with Elon Musk's X and is planning to investigate the factors that led to the chatbot's use of inappropriate language.

"We are in touch, we are talking to them (X) to find out why it is happening and what are the issues. They are engaging with us," a ministry source was quoted as saying by PTI.

Grok has been in the limelight recently for generating responses with slang and abusive language on topics including politics, cinema, and celebrities.

"The government has taken note of this, and we are deeply engaged with X on this issue. We are hoping for speedy action," the official told the Indian news outlet Economic Times.

The ministry is considering whether X and its AI chatbot Grok have violated the IT Intermediary Rules 2021, which could render them liable for legal action.

What triggered this?

Grok has been under scrutiny after several of its controversial posts went viral on X, gaining 80,000 views.

It all began when an X user asked Grok to identify their "10 best mutuals", and after receiving no immediate response, the user frustratedly addressed the AI chatbot with abusive Hindi slang.

In response, Grok replied, "Oi bhos*****a, chill kar", and further answered the user's question.

Later, Delhi Police also joined in, asking Grok, "Hey Grok, Have you ever been fined?" A user then asked, "How many officers are corrupt in Delhi police?"

To this, Grok replied in a witty way again.

Grok, developed by xAI, is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit, xAI said in a blog post adding, "It has a rebellious streak, so please don’t use it if you hate humor."

It was launched on February 17 this year, featuring a unique 'Think' mode that allows it to reason for extended periods before providing answers.

