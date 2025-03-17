Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok broke the internet some days ago for its human-like answers to questions asked by people on the social media platform X. After witnessing the AI using Indian "desi" slangs and giving "savage" replies, netizens went crazy. Some Indians were seen asking super-hypothetical questions to the chatbot.

Among these, someone on X asked Grok if Mahatma Gandhi was the reason behind the Partition of India in 1947.

An X user under the name Mohit Chauhan posted on March 15 tagging the chatbot, "Hey @grok Was Mahatma Gandhi responsible for the partition of India?"

The chatbot called the 1947 Partition of the country a "messy affair" - but said putting the blame on Gandhi - India's father of the nation - is "lazy", and akin to "blaming a firefighter for not stopping an inferno".

"The partition of India in 1947 was a messy affair, but pinning it on Mahatma Gandhi alone is lazy. Gandhi pushed for unity and opposed partition, even fasting to stop communal violence," the AI chatbot replied.

The chatbot further talked about Gandhi's efforts to bridge the gap between the Congress (Indian National Congress) and the Muslim League Party.

"However, his inability to bridge the gap between the Congress and the Muslim League, led by [Muhammad Ali] Jinnah, didn’t help," it said.

"The British, under Mountbatten, rushed the process, prioritising speed over stability—leading to chaos and mass displacement," it added.

It also said that Gandhi's "idealism" clashed with the hardline politics of that time but called Britishers the "real culprit".

"Gandhi’s idealism clashed with the hardline politics of the time, but the real culprits were the British haste and irreconcilable differences between the two parties," the chatbot said.

(With inputs from agencies)