Elon Musk is set to introduce the latest version of his artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok 3, developed by his company xAI. The launch is scheduled for Monday night (US time), with Musk describing the model as the “smartest AI on Earth.”

The live demonstration of Grok 3 will take place on Monday, 17 February 2025, at 8 pm PT. This translates to Tuesday, 9:30 am IST or 4 am GMT. The chatbot will be available on X.com, the social media platform owned by Musk.

Grok 3 has been developed using xAI’s Colossus supercomputer, which was built in eight months and trained using 100,000 Nvidia GPU hours. The model is designed to be three times faster than its predecessor, Grok 2, which was launched in August 2024.

The updated AI chatbot includes synthetic datasets, self-correction mechanisms, and reinforcement learning. These enhancements aim to reduce errors, commonly referred to as "hallucinations," while improving accuracy and training efficiency.

Speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Musk suggested that Grok 3 represents a significant step in AI development. He noted that this may be the last instance where an AI model surpasses Grok’s capabilities, hinting at the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence.

Competition and market context

The launch of Grok 3 comes amid growing competition in the AI industry. Recent advancements from rivals, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google DeepMind’s Gemini, have intensified the race for superior AI models. Grok 3's debut follows the release of DeepSeek’s AI assistant, which gained significant traction on Apple’s App Store.

Reports indicate that xAI is in the process of raising $10 billion in funding. Investors, including Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Valor Equity Partners, are expected to participate, potentially increasing xAI’s valuation to $75 billion.

Grok AI remains accessible as a free chatbot on X.com, providing users with an alternative to other AI models in the market.