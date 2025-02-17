Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has raised concerns as it requested access to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the US tax office's system. The system contains sensitive information, including detailed financial information about every taxpayer, and business and nonprofit in the US, The Washington Post reported.

Musk's department DOGE is requesting access to a classified IRS system that contains the sensitive personal financial records of millions of Americans.

The request, however, is currently under review. It would give DOGE officials "broad access to tax-agency systems, property and datasets. Among them is the Integrated Data Retrieval System, or IDRS, which enables tax agency employees to access IRS accounts — including personal identification numbers — and bank information."

Later, a Trump administration official defended the move, saying that DOGE staff are working on a mission to "eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse, and improve government performance to better serve the people”.

This latest move by Elon's DOGE has triggered concern within the government and among privacy experts. They warned that granting access to Musk could be dangerously risky, ABC News reported.

"People who share their most sensitive information with the federal government do so under the understanding that not only will it be used legally, but also handled securely and in ways that minimize risks like identity theft and personal invasion, which this reporting brings into serious question," Elizabeth Laird, a former state privacy officer now with the Center for Democracy and Technology, said.

A White House spokesperson Harrison Fields defended the request, saying, "Waste, fraud, and abuse have been deeply entrenched in our broken system for far too long. It takes direct access to the system to identify and fix it."

(With inputs from agencies)