Iranian rapper released on bail after year-long jail for backing protests over Mahsa Amini's death

Toomaj Salehi, a well-known Iranian rapper, has been freed on bail after spending more than a year behind bars for supporting nationwide protests that were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody. Salehi, 32, was arrested in October 2022 for openly expressing his support for the protests.

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman died on September 16, 2022, in a hospital under circumstances that raised suspicions. Amini had been arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly not adhering to government-mandated hijab standards.

In July, Salehi received a six-year prison sentence on charges of "corruption on earth." In Iran, this charge is a serious offense with severe consequences. The charge is typically associated with actions that are deemed to be harmful to the public order, security, and the overall well-being of society. It carries a maximum penalty of death.

Salehi's lawyer Amir Raisian revealed that upon appeal the Supreme Court identified "flaws in the initial sentence" and ordered Salehi's release from prison on bail on Saturday (Nov 18).

Accusations on rapper

The accusations against Salehi included spreading "lies on the internet," "propaganda against the state," inciting violence, and forming and managing illegal groups for "disrupting security in cooperation with a government hostile" to Iran, AFP reported.

In a separate incident, celebrated Iranian actress Hanieh Tavassoli was detained due to content shared on social media, which included a tribute to Mahsa Amini. This arrest coincided with the national protests marking the one-year anniversary of Amini's passing in September this year.

The aftermath of Amini's death in September 2022 led to months of unrest, resulting in hundreds of casualties, including both civilians and security personnel, and the arrest of thousands. Seven men have been executed in cases related to the protests, involving killings and violence against security forces.

This week, Iran's Supreme Court confirmed a death sentence for a man found guilty of murdering a Revolutionary Guards officer during the protests last year. Officer Ali Nazari died in October 2022 amid nationwide demonstrations that swept across Iran.