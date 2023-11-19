US: Four women killed, one injured in series of shootings across Memphis, gunman found dead later

Four women were shot dead and one injured after a string of shootings rocked Tennessee in US. Hours later, the attacker was found dead— in what police believe—due to a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The first shooting was reported from Howard Drive, Memphis, around 9.20 pm (local time) on Saturday in which a woman was killed.

In another shooting on Fieldlark Drive a woman and 13-year-old girl were killed, while a 15-year-old girl was left in in critical condition, Memphis Police Department spokesman Christopher Williams said.

In third shooting, nearly 13 miles away on Warrington Road, left another woman dead, police said.

"Through the course of the investigation, it has been determined that this scene and two other recent shooting scenes are connected and involve the same suspect," the Memphis Police Department said.

Found dead due to self-inflicted wounds

Hours later, the suspect Mavis Christian Jr, 52 was found dead around 3.30 am on Sunday with a fatal gunshot wound following a manhunt, police said.

The wound appeared to be self-inflicted, police said.

Earlier, the police released Christian's photo, saying he may have been driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.

"If you see him or his vehicle, please call 911 immediately," police had said in an earlier press release.

"Do not approach or engage this individual, he is armed and extremely dangerous."

Police to start probe with domestic violence charge

Authorities have yet to identify the victims or provide information on how they’re related to the suspect.

Police said they are investigating the shootings as a domestic violence incident.

Memphis police said that local, state and federal agencies were involved in the manhunt for Christian.

