US backs Japan's bid to bolster defences
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 19, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
The US has approved a major long-range missile deal for Japan worth $2.35 billion. The deal includes two types of Tomahawk missiles, which have a range of 1,600 kilometres.
