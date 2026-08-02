/Israel Kills Hezbollah Fighters Despite Ceasefire | UNESCO Site Damaged In Lebanon

The Israeli military says it has killed several Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon despite an existing ceasefire, while an Israeli soldier was injured during operations. Israel says it targeted Hezbollah positions inside a security zone to eliminate threats against its forces. The strikes come as the United Nations voices concern over extensive demolitions near Beaufort Castle, a UNESCO-listed heritage site recently added to the list of World Heritage in Danger. Meanwhile, Hezbollah continues to reject the US-backed framework agreement that calls for its disarmament and Israeli troop withdrawal.