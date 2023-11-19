At least 500 Rohingyas arrive in Indonesia: UN refugee agency

Three boats carrying over 500 Rohingya refugees have arrived in Indonesia's westernmost province, according to a UN agency. This marked the most recent group of Rohingya refugees in Indonesia who have undertaken a sea journey to escape Myanmar this year.

The ethnic Rohingya Muslims, facing persecution in Myanmar, have consistently embarked on perilous journeys aboard fragile wooden boats for years, seeking refuge in Muslim-majority countries like Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Faisal Rahman, a protection associate with the United Nations refugee agency, shared information with AFP news agency stating that one boat arrived in Aceh Province’s Bireuen district with 256 people aboard, while at least 239 others arrived in Aceh’s Pidie region, and a smaller boat carrying 36 arrived in East Aceh. They were found in several spots, he added.

Of the 256 aboard the Bireuen boat, 110 were women and 60 were children.

Interestingly, the boat that reached Bireuen had been pushed back to sea by locals earlier in the week, leaving it stranded for several days, as Rahman confirmed. "It’s confirmed… because many people were identified by security officials during the landing."

This surge in arrivals has brought the total number of refugees landing in Aceh Province to over 800 in just one week.

Decision over Rohingyas awaited

Currently, the refugees are housed in temporary shelters, awaiting decisions from authorities about their future. Bireuen regional secretary Ibrahim Ahmad addressed the issue saying that the decision would be made by "other institutions."

The plight of the Rohingyas has been ongoing, with more than 2,000 Rohingya attempting such journeys to Southeast Asian countries in 2022, according to UNHCR.