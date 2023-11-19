India sends 2nd batch of aid for Palestinians caught in crossfire amid Israel-Hamas war

Amid the war between Israel and Hamas, India sent a second batch of aid on Sunday (Nov 19) for Palestinians in Gaza who are caught in the crossfire. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared a post on X social media platform on the development and wrote, "We continue to deliver humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine."

The second aid shipment comprised of 32 tonnes and was transported by the Indian Air Force's C17 aircraft to Egypt's El-Arish Airport, situated approximately 45 kilometres from the Rafah crossing on Egypt’s border with the Gaza Strip. "Second Indian Air Force C17 aircraft carrying 32 tonnes of aid departs for the El-Arish Airport in Egypt," Jaishankar added in the post.

India had previously extended support to Palestine by sending the first batch of aid, including medical and disaster relief, on October 22. The Indian Air Force played a pivotal role in this delivery, dispatching nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief materials on an IAF C-17 flight.

At the time, Palestinian envoy Adnan Abu Al-Haija thanked the Indian government for the timely assistance.

In an exclusive conversation with WION, he stressed the urgent need for medicine and relief in Gaza, which has faced severe shortages of essential supplies like food, water, medicine, oxygen, and petrol.

The Rafah crossing, vital for travel and transportation of goods, remains a crucial entry point for humanitarian aid into Gaza, although it has faced operational challenges since the onset of the war.

Israel has escalated its offensive on Gaza, aiming to eliminate Hamas and end its control over the besieged region. Civilians in Gaza are seeking refuge inside UN-run schools to protect themselves from air raids.

Israel's intensified actions come after a Hamas attack on October 7, during which the militant group killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages, according to Israeli reports.

The situation remains dire, with the humanitarian crisis deepening amid the ongoing hostilities. Authorities in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip reported a death toll of 12,300, including 5,000 children.

(With inputs from agencies)