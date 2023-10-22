India sends humanitarian aid to Gaza; Palestine envoy welcomes the step

India has extended a compassionate hand to the people of Gaza, sending much-needed humanitarian aid in response to the escalating crisis in the region. The aid, consisting of essential items such as life-saving medicines, surgical supplies, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, and water purification tablets, is slated to enter Gaza through Egypt's Rafah Crossing Point.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) played a crucial role in the delivery, dispatching nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief materials on an IAF C-17 flight. The cargo is currently en route to El-Arish airport in Egypt, where it will be handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent. From there, it will make its way into Gaza, offering a glimmer of hope to a population grappling with an acute humanitarian crisis.

Adnan Abu Al-Haija, the Palestinian envoy, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Indian government for this timely support. In an exclusive conversation with WION, he said, "I would like to thank the Government of India for this humanitarian step. And I think our people in Gaza need the medicine, need this kind of relief. The situation after 15 days of complete closure of food, water, medicine, oxygen, and petrol."

When questioned about the possibility of additional aid from India, Adnan Abu Al-Haija stressed the importance of political actions accompanying the humanitarian support. He acknowledged India's friendship with both Palestine and Israel, urging a concerted effort to halt the ongoing conflict. He stated, "We are also looking for political attitudes. I know India is a friend of both Palestine and Israel, and this war should be stopped from one side, and humanitarian aid should go to the people of Gaza."

On the start of the international aid via Rafah border, Adnan Abu Al-Haija expressed his concerns about the scale of the crisis, noting, "What they have sent yesterday, 20 trucks, 2.3 million living (in Gaza), this is nothing. So, we need pressure on Israelis, pressure from the international community to break down the siege, and humanitarian aid should go as soon as possible."

He also drew attention to the issue of clean water, stating, "Especially the wells of Gaza, if you make a well, there is no sweet water, because this occupation of Gaza has stolen all water from Gaza to their farms, so there is no sweet water in Gaza; we need that as soon as possible. We need pressure from the international community."

