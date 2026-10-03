/Hindu temple in Ohio attacked with bricks during prayers

A Hindu temple in Ohio was targeted on Friday, with perpetrators hurling bricks at the structure and causing significant damage to the building, said The Hindu American Foundation, an American non-profit organisation.

Taking to X, the Hindu American Foundation wrote, "Hindu temple attacked in Ohio today | At 1:30 PM today, the Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham Hindu Mandir in Richmond Heights, Ohio was attacked by perpetrator(s) who threw bricks at the temple, causing significant damage.

The incident comes amid rising hate crimes against Indians and South Asians living in America.

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“Surveillance video is available and being reviewed by authorities. The @FBI @CivilRights are being alerted. HAF is in touch with temple leaders and offering all assistance,” the organisation added.

Continuing its statement, the foundation noted, "This possible hate crime comes at a time of unprecedented hate & vitriol directed at the Hindu American community, and we ask that law enforcement make apprehending the perpetrator(s) a top priority."

The post also stated, "We also call on our nation’s elected leaders & government agencies to publicly & unequivocally condemn hateful rhetoric against Indian and Hindu American communities."

Elaborating on the incident, the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) noted that the Hindu temple located in Ohio’s Greater Cleveland area suffered the attack involving bricks that shattered windows while priests and devotees remained present inside.