Hillary Clinton called 'war criminal' as she becomes Chancellor of Queen's University

Hillary Clinton, the former US diplomat, has been chosen as the Chancellor of Northern Ireland’s Queen’s University in Belfast.

However, her entrance during her installation ceremony saw cheers, applause and chants of "war criminal".

Clinton was chosen as the first-ever female Chancellor of Queen’s University in 2020. Although her five-year term started last year, her installation was pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The US politician took to Twitter to share her happiness about her new role in the university. "Just call me Madam Chancellor," she tweeted.

Clinton thanked the authorities for giving her this opportunity. "I am delighted finally to return to Queen’s as the 11th and first female Chancellor... When I was asked the answer was easy. An emphatic yes!," she said.

Her installation ceremony comes a little after she received honorary degrees by the University of Oxford on September 24.

"Thrilled to receive an honorary Doctorate of Civil Law on a beautiful day at Oxford University," she wrote in an Instagram post.

While she was applauded during her degree ceremony, cries of "Shame on Queen's! Shame on you!", "War criminal!" and "Out! Out!" were heard.

People had gathered outside the gates of the university to protest the election of Clinton as the Chancellor.

However, Clinton carried on marching through the gates with a huge smile and a young girl carrying her cape.

Calling Clinton "an internationally recognised public servant who has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to Northern Ireland", Ian Greer, the president and vice-chancellor said, "We are delighted that Secretary Clinton has been able to travel to Belfast to be formally installed as the university’s 11th chancellor."