/Hamas' de facto leader in Gaza survives 'Israeli assassination attempt': Report

Top Hamas official Ghazi Hamad in an interview to Al Arabiya has said that Ali al-Amoudi, the terror group’s de facto leader in Gaza, “survived the Israeli assassination attempt” on him in a strike overnight Friday into Saturday. The Palestinian media reported five people killed, including a number of women but al-Amoudi's name was absent from the list of fatalities. His fate remained unclear.

The strike targeted Amoudi while he was residing in an apartment “used for terror activity, inside a residential building,” said Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), as reported by Times of Israel.

Israel's Channel 12 has said it was too early to reach a definitive conclusion but Israel is trying to obtain confirmation whether the assassination attempt succeeded.

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About al-Amoudi

According to various media reports, al-Amoudi was initially the head of Hamas' media department and was a member of its political bureau before the war began on Oct. 8, 2023.

But after Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and his deputy Rawhi Mushtaha were killed in 2024, al-Amoudi became deputy to Khalil al-Hayya, who was heading the group in Gaza.

Later, in July 2026 al-Hayya was made the head of Hamas' political bureau and al-Amoudi the de facto leader in Gaza, pending the election of a successor.

Fatalities since ceasefire announcement

Ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestine came into effect one Oct. 10, 2025 but continuous violations has claimed lives of 1,439 Palestinians and injured 5,052 others as of Thursday, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.