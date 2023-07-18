Gilgo Beach killing suspect Rex Heuermann's chilling photos captured on Google Street View images

A chilling Google Street View photo of Rex Heuermann, the 59-year-old arrested for being the alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer, has emerged. In the image, Heuermann can be seen chatting with an unidentified woman in June 2022, as oblivious New Yorkers stroll past.

The haunting shot was captured on East 36th Street near Heuermann’s Midtown Manhattan office. The 6-foot-4 serial killing suspect could be seen wearing the same type of light blue dress shirt that he wore in a YouTube interview and in other surveillance images released by the authorities after his arrest last week.

Heuermann also carried the same over-the-shoulder brown bag he toted when he was finally arrested. However, it remains unclear who was the woman he was chatting with. Gilgo Beach murders suspect: Hiding in plain sight The image was uncovered by online sleuths who had been scraping the depths of the internet to find out any trace of the serial killer.

Notably, Google's mapping service which takes 360-degree photos, snapped the image, just months before police zeroed in on him as the man responsible for the killing of three young sex workers, whose bodies were found buried in burlap sacks on Long Island, almost a decade ago.

"For each of the murders he got an individual burner phone and used that to communicate with the victims," said US District Attorney Ray Tierney.

"Then, shortly after the death of the victims, he would get rid of the burner phone."

As per Tierney, Heuermann would allegedly commit the murders when his wife and children were out of town.

Also read | Explained: Long Island serial killings, and the 'predator that ruined families' Some closure for residents After his arrest, residents of Massapequa Park, a suburban town seven miles from Gilgo Beach where the killings took place, have finally breathed a sigh of relief.

“Everybody stopped going to the beach at night. It was an intense vibe that someone was committing serial crimes on the island,” one of the residents told The Guardian.

Most of the residents speculated that it was a cop doing the murders at first before the macabre killings became rampant.

Others said they had always noticed Heuermann's house, located on 105 1st Avenue as the only small and unkempt one, compared to the suburban perfection of the surrounding homes.

“You couldn’t help but notice it,” said another resident.

“It’s a dump, and hasn’t been updated in 30 years.”

Some noted that it was strange that despite his imposing figure, Heuermann remained a ghost in the area as no one really noticed him.

(With inputs from agencies)