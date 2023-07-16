Gilgo beach murders: Suspect's DNA recovered from discarded pizza box

The decade-old multiple murder case known as the Gilgo Beach murders is back in pursuit. The suspects in these murders as been finally charged for some of them. What has led to this breakthrough is pizza. This happened because samples of his saliva from a discarded pizza box match those found on the victims' bodies. Rex Heuermann is an architect by profession and has been charged with the murder of three women in New York. The bodies of these women were recovered between 2010 and 2011 along with eight others near a beach in Long Island. Keep watching this report to know more.