/Hormuz crisis: Iran claims two tankers exploded after hitting mines

Iran's Revolutionary Guards say two unidentified oil tankers exploded after hitting mines while trying to cross the Strait of Hormuz, but the claim didn't survive contact with Washington. US Central Command shot back on X: "Like most IRGC claims, this is false." Iran also says it "stopped" four more ships attempting to pass through the strait. Neither claim has been independently verified, as the vital shipping route remains effectively closed amid a week of escalating US-Iran strikes.