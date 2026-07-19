/India's first private rocket Vikram-1 reaches Orbit | Skyroot creates history in space race

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 15:27 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 15:27 IST
India has achieved a historic milestone as Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 successfully launched multiple payloads into low Earth orbit, becoming the country's first privately built rocket to reach space. The breakthrough places India among a select group of nations with private orbital launch capabilities, marking a major boost for the country's growing commercial space sector and its ambitions to become a global space powerhouse by 2030.