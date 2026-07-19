/Lok Sabha Speaker approves Shiv Sena UBT MPs' merger with Shinde Faction | Big NDA Boost

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla approved the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The move raises the Shinde faction's strength in the Lok Sabha to 13 MPs, making it the largest NDA ally from Maharashtra and dealing a major setback to Uddhav Thackeray. The development comes amid the all-party meeting and speculation over key constitutional bills in the upcoming session.