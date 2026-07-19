/US launches 8th straight night of strikes on Iran | Iran hits US bases in Kuwait | Trump reacts

The United States has launched its eighth consecutive night of airstrikes on Iran, targeting IRGC coastal surveillance systems, missile depots, air defense facilities, and military infrastructure. The strikes come after two American service members were killed in Jordan during an Iranian missile and drone attack. CENTCOM confirmed that the operation aimed to weaken Iran's military capabilities, while Iranian media reported attacks near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has responded by claiming strikes on US military bases in Kuwait, warning that further American attacks will be met with a "devastating response."