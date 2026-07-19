/NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani considers Netanyahu arrest during un visit | ICC warrant controversy

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has confirmed that his administration is consulting legal advisers over the possibility of arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York for the United Nations General Assembly in September. Netanyahu is the subject of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant over alleged crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict. Mamdani, who pledged during his mayoral campaign to enforce the ICC warrant, says the matter is now under legal review. The remarks have sparked renewed debate over international law, diplomatic immunity, and the authority of local governments in the United States.