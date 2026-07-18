/Iran war: Iran strikes Kuwait's oil, power & water facilities; fires rage and airport halts flights

Kuwait came under intense Iranian fire on Saturday, with strikes hitting an oil facility, a power and water desalination plant, and sparking multiple fires across the country. Kuwait Petroleum Corporation confirmed damage and injuries at the oil site, while firefighters and a worker were hurt battling the blazes. It's the second attack on a power and water plant in two days, critical since Kuwait relies on desalination for 90% of its drinking water. Flights at Kuwait International Airport were briefly suspended amid the strikes.