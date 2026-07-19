/Russia unleashes massive missile attack on Kyiv after Ukraine's deadly drone strike inside Russia

Russia launched another intense overnight missile strike on Kyiv after Ukraine carried out one of its deadliest long-range drone attacks inside Russian territory. Powerful explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital as residential buildings, shopping complexes, and civilian infrastructure were damaged. Ukrainian officials reported multiple missile impacts, while Russia claimed Ukraine targeted logistics hubs, warehouses, and oil infrastructure near Moscow. The latest escalation highlights the growing intensity of the Russia-Ukraine war as both sides expand attacks deep into each other's territory.