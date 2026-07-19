/ US launches eighth round of strikes on Iran after deadly Jordan attack | Middle East crisis | US-Iran

The United States has carried out its eighth consecutive night of airstrikes on Iran, targeting IRGC military facilities, missile sites, coastal surveillance systems, and drone storage locations after two American service members were killed in an Iranian missile and drone attack in Jordan. The US Central Command says the strikes are aimed at degrading Iran's military capabilities. Iran's Supreme Leader has issued a fresh warning to Washington, declaring that the US will face "unforgettable lessons" if the attacks continue. Senior Iranian military officials have also warned that Tehran is prepared to launch a full-scale offensive if American strikes persist. As tensions rise across the Middle East, Iran has reportedly targeted US military assets in Kuwait and warned Gulf nations over continued US operations. The conflict has also resulted in dozens of casualties, raising fears of a wider regional war. Watch the latest developments in the escalating US-Iran conflict, military strikes, regional reactions, and the growing crisis in West Asia.