/US-Iran war escalates | Iran strikes US bases in gulf after American airstrikes | Strait of Hormuz

The US-Iran conflict has entered a dangerous new phase as both countries exchanged heavy strikes overnight, escalating tensions across the Middle East. The United States reportedly targeted key infrastructure inside Iran, while Tehran responded with attacks on American military installations and strategic assets across the Gulf region. According to reports, Iran claimed strikes on US military facilities in Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain, while also targeting critical infrastructure linked to American operations. The conflict has also intensified around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil shipping routes, raising fears of a wider regional war and disruptions to global energy supplies.