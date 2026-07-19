/Russia launches massive Kyiv attack | Iran warns US | J&K flash floods kill 8 | world news

Russia has launched another wave of heavy air attacks on Kyiv, with Ukrainian officials accusing Moscow of using its largest number of ballistic missiles since the war began. Meanwhile, Iran has warned the United States of a "devastating response" as tensions escalate following strikes on Iranian military facilities and attacks on US assets in the Gulf. In India, opposition leaders staged a walkout during an all-party meeting over the participation of NCPI-linked rebel MPs, while flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir claimed at least eight lives as rescue operations continue. Spain is battling a massive wildfire that has scorched thousands of hectares and forced evacuations, while Germany faces a growing gap between rising public investment and declining private sector spending.