/FIFA President Gianni Infantino thanks ZeeTV for promoting football in India | Spain vs Argentina

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has thanked ZeeTV for its outstanding efforts in promoting football across India ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final between Spain and Argentina. In a special video message, Infantino praised India's growing football culture and recognized ZTV's role in making the sport a year-round experience through extensive coverage of FIFA tournaments. He recalled his memorable visits to India during the FIFA U-17 World Cup and FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, highlighting the country's passionate football fans and immense potential. Infantino also applauded ZeeTV for organizing authorized public screenings across cinemas, restaurants, hotels, pubs, and airports, helping fans enjoy the tournament together. As excitement builds for the World Cup Final, Delhi has extended restaurant operating hours until 4 a.m., while several schools have adjusted their schedules to allow students and staff to watch the historic match. The FIFA chief concluded by expressing his hope of one day welcoming India to a future FIFA World Cup.