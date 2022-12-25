China's top health body says will no longer publish daily Covid numbers

China's National Health Commission will no longer be publishing daily data on COVID-19 case figures for the country.

The health agency which as per Reuters has been publishing the numbers for the past three years has said that starting Sunday it won't release such data.

However, the agency did not disclose the reasons behind this decision. It is also not known how frequently China will now update Covid information.

"Relevant COVID information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research," said the NHC in a statement.

This comes as China faces a sudden surge in its Covid numbers following the easing of its stringent zero-Covid restrictions, and dropping of mandatory testing requirements and travel restrictions.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that up to 37 million individuals may have contracted the deadly illness on a single day this past week, citing statistics from China's top health regulator.

As per a Reuters report, on Saturday the country's national health authority reported 4,128 symptomatic cases. Additionally, for the fourth consecutive day, no new deaths were reported.

However, this is after authorities narrowed the criteria for Covid deaths, a decision that has invited criticism from many disease experts.

On Thursday, Zhang Wenhong, director of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases as per a report in state-backed news outlet The Paper said that China "is expected to reach the peak of infections within a week."

He cautioned that this will also "increase the rate of severe disease, which will have a certain impact on our entire medical resources."

Wenhong added that the wave will last another one or two months after that and that "We must be mentally prepared that infection is inevitable."

Other experts too have warned that China will be hit with "waves" of infection. As per the estimates of one Chinese expert winter will see three consecutive waves of infections.

(With inputs from agencies)

