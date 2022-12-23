COVID Horror: Six pictures show reality of coronavirus outbreak haunting China

Dec 23, 2022

The recent Covid-19 outbreak that has hit China is more troublesome than ever. According to the UK-based health data firm, Airfinity, the number of people dying each day is projected to be more than 5,000, contrary to the official data. The analysis also mentioned that 1.3 to 2.1 million people could die in China due to the current breakout. While the coronavirus grapples with China, citizens struggle to access healthcare facilities. In some Shanghai hospitals, infected staff continue to work due to a lack of personnel. Here are some images from mainland China that depict the reality of its war with COVID.

More risk for elderly

Coronavirus patients rest in the Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University. As millions of elderly citizens across China are not fully vaccinated yet, they are at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus infection. Officials fear that the virus might kill the most vulnerable people in large numbers.

Overcrowded hospitals

People wait outside a hospital in Hangzhou, China, to get themselves tested for COVID-19. The wave is likely to peak in January, in areas where cases are rapidly increasing, according to Airfinity analysis. Meanwhile, unattended patients hooked up to oxygen tanks in China jam the hospital corridors in stretchers and wheelchairs.



Infected health workers

A health worker wearing a PPE (personal protective equipment) carries a waste bag outside a fever clinic in China. In many hospitals in China, hospital workers have tested positive. But due to the lack of personnel, they carry on working.



Morgues overwhelmed

A woman holds a picture of a beloved one close to her in front of a crematorium. On December 19, 2022, China reported the first official death weeks after the country lifted its 'zero-COVID' policy.

Fever drug shortage

Only a few fever and cold medicines left on a shelf in a drug store in China. People across the country are running to buy antigen kits and fever medicines. Due to the sudden and unexpected demand for such drugs, retail pharmacies have run out of stock.

Covid-19 Tests

A health worker takes a swab sample from a woman through a small window. As the virus spreads with light speed in China, the government struggles to keep a track of COVID cases, according to senior WHO official.

