India's timely intervention shunned away PLA troops: Rajnath Singh on Tawang clash

The clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in northeastern India's Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang Sector on December 9 has evoked strong political reactions in India. Amid the ongoing parliament session, Indian National Congress, the country's principal opposition party, urged the government to 'explain' to Beijing in a 'stern tone'.

The proceedings at the Indian parliament's lower house, Lok Sabha (House of the people) were adjourned till mid-day on Tuesday amid constant demand by opposition to respond to the gravity of the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Arunachal Pradesh. Following the opposition's demands and adjournment notices to address the matter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave a statement in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

India's timely intervention shunned away PLA: Defence Minister

Singh said that China attempted to "unilaterally change the status quo", against which Indian troops responded with a befitting reply. "No Indian soldier lost its life and timely intervention of Indian military commanders shunned away the PLA troops," Rajnath Singh said.

"Our troops bravely stopped PLA from encroaching upon our territory and forced them to go back to their post," he added.

"This matter has also been taken up with China through diplomatic channels. I want to assure the House that our forces are committed to guard our borders and ready to thwart any attempt that will be made to challenge it," Rajnath Singh added further.

Clashes broke out between both sides along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal's Yangste area of the Tawang sector on December 9. Soldiers from both sides sustained injuries as they exchanged barbs with each other.

The face-off reportedly led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. At least Indian six soldiers were injured in the clash and were brought to Guwahati for treatment, as per reports by the news agency PTI.

Indian parliamentarians had moved adjournment notices in both houses of the parliament on Tuesday. While Manish Tewari gave a notice in the lower house, Lok Sabha; Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Syed Nasir Hussain gave similar adjournment notices in the upper house, Rajya Sabha.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was quoted by PTI as saying: "Again our Indian Army soldiers have been provoked by the Chinese. Our jawans fought in a resolute manner and a few of them have been injured too."

The Congress party also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged the government to convey intolerance to Chinese infiltration attempts in a 'stern tone'.

"There is news of a clash between the soldiers of India and China in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. The time has come for the government to leave its wavering attitude and explain to China in a stern tone that its act will not be tolerated," Congress's official Twitter handle INC India stated.

In another tweet, Congress hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his earlier comments related to the LAC standoff between India and China in Ladakh.

Referring to PM Modi's clarification pertaining to alleged Chinese intrusion, Congress said, "If this mistake had not been made. If China was not afraid of taking the name of China, today it would not have had the capacity to raise its eyes towards our country. Occupying our land, coming to our land and fighting with our soldiers is a distant thing. There's still time... don't be afraid!"

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said, "Our youth are the pride of the country. I salute his bravery and pray to God for his speedy recovery."

The said incident reportedly took place on December 9 in the Yangtse area in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. Around 200 Chinese soldiers tried to transgress the LAC, but the Indian troops contested the PLA attempts in a "firm and resolute manner", officers said.

