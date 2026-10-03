/Botswana faces backlash after authorising killing of 23 elephants for independence celebrations

Botswana's government has authorised the killing of 23 elephants for its Independence Day celebrations this week, drawing criticism from conservationists and a former president. Hunting licences were issued in districts across the country, each receiving a share of the overall quota. Authorities said on Friday (Oct 2) that the animals would provide meat for needy rural communities. The government also approved the killing of dozens of antelope under the same initiative, which coincided with the 60th anniversary of Botswana's independence from Britain on Wednesday.

African savanna elephants are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Botswana, however, has an estimated 130,000 elephants, more than any other country. The government lifted a ban on elephant hunting in 2019, largely because of their growing numbers. In recent years it has issued annual quotas of between 200 and more than 400 elephants, depending on the year.

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Officials have previously defended the quotas as necessary to manage elephant numbers and limit conflict between people and elephants. Dimakatso Ntshebe, deputy director at the department of wildlife and national parks, defended this week's hunt, saying wildlife conservation "must deliver meaningful benefits" to communities living alongside wildlife.

Critics were unconvinced. Botswana's Elephant Protection Society called the decision reckless and warned it could make herds more hostile to nearby residents. "When one elephant is shot, the rest become defensive," the group told news agency Associated Press.

Ian Khama, who was president from 2008 to 2018 and now serves as a regional chief, said he disagreed with the move. He said it created an "expectation" that elephants would be killed for future national events.

Elephants can be destructive and dangerous, and several African countries face herds damaging crops and infrastructure and killing or injuring people. Neighbouring South Africa also issues annual elephant hunting quotas. Botswana, a popular destination for wildlife tourists, compensates local people for human-wildlife conflict, with hundreds of cases recorded each year.