'Very serious consequences': UK arrests three for ‘spying for Russia’ amid Trump-Starmer meeting

Prapti Upadhayay
Edited By Prapti Upadhayay
Published: Sep 18, 2025, 16:54 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 16:54 IST
'Serious consequences': UK arrests 3 for ‘spying for Russia’ amid Trump's visit Photograph: (Reuters)

UK police arrested three suspects in Essex under the National Security Act for allegedly aiding Russian intelligence, coinciding with Trump–Starmer Chequers meeting, highlighting Britain’s growing concerns over Moscow’s espionage.

British police arrested three people in Essex on Thursday (September 18) on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service linked to Russia. Officers said the case falls under the National Security Act, introduced two years ago to give tougher powers against threats from foreign states. This comes as US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Keir Starmer are meeting at Chequers, which was built in 1556 and used as a country house by serving prime ministers for over a century.

Who were the suspects?

The three include two men, aged 41 and 46, and a woman aged 35. All are accused of offences connected to working on behalf of Moscow’s intelligence networks.

Police warn of ‘proxies’ working for foreign powers

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s counterterrorism unit, said, “We’re seeing an increasing number of who we would describe as ‘proxies’ being recruited by foreign intelligence services.” He warned that anyone tempted to work with hostile states should expect tough consequences. “This kind of activity will be investigated, and anyone found to be involved can expect to be prosecuted, and there are potentially very serious consequences,” he added.

Past cases linked to Russia

Murphy pointed to recent convictions of two young British men recruited by Russia’s Wagner Group to carry out an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked warehouse. While he said the latest arrests are not connected to that case, he said those individuals now face long prison terms.

Britain’s repeated warnings about Moscow

British security officials have long accused Russia of backing spy plots and sabotage missions across Europe. The head of MI5 previously said Moscow’s operatives were attempting to create “mayhem”. The Kremlin has rejected the claims, accusing Britain of blaming Russia for “anything bad” that happens in the country.

Other spy cases this year

In July, three men were convicted for arson attacks on Ukraine-linked businesses in London, which officials said were ordered by Wagner. Earlier in March, a group of Bulgarians were also found guilty of working as a spy cell fortheKremlin.

Prapti Upadhayay is a New Delhi-based journalist who reports on key news developments across India and global affairs, with a special focus on US politics.

