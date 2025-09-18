/'Very serious consequences': UK arrests three for ‘spying for Russia’ amid Trump-Starmer meeting

British police arrested three people in Essex on Thursday (September 18) on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service linked to Russia. Officers said the case falls under the National Security Act, introduced two years ago to give tougher powers against threats from foreign states. This comes as US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Keir Starmer are meeting at Chequers, which was built in 1556 and used as a country house by serving prime ministers for over a century.

Who were the suspects?

The three include two men, aged 41 and 46, and a woman aged 35. All are accused of offences connected to working on behalf of Moscow’s intelligence networks.

Police warn of ‘proxies’ working for foreign powers

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s counterterrorism unit, said, “We’re seeing an increasing number of who we would describe as ‘proxies’ being recruited by foreign intelligence services.” He warned that anyone tempted to work with hostile states should expect tough consequences. “This kind of activity will be investigated, and anyone found to be involved can expect to be prosecuted, and there are potentially very serious consequences,” he added.

Past cases linked to Russia

Murphy pointed to recent convictions of two young British men recruited by Russia’s Wagner Group to carry out an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked warehouse. While he said the latest arrests are not connected to that case, he said those individuals now face long prison terms.

Britain’s repeated warnings about Moscow

British security officials have long accused Russia of backing spy plots and sabotage missions across Europe. The head of MI5 previously said Moscow’s operatives were attempting to create “mayhem”. The Kremlin has rejected the claims, accusing Britain of blaming Russia for “anything bad” that happens in the country.

Other spy cases this year