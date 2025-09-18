/What is Antifa, the movement Trump calls a ‘SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER’? Can the US president label it a terror group?

US President Donald Trump has once again promised to label Antifa a “major terrorist organisation,” even though the movement does not operate like a traditional group. In his announcement, made during a state visit to the UK, Trump posted on Truth Social, “I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION,” Trump wrote. “I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The US president made the post soon after ABC bowed to pressure from the Federal Communications Commission and cancelled Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show “indefinitely” following complaints about his comments on the killing of Charles Kirk.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What is Antifa?

Antifa is short for “anti-fascists.” It is not a single organisation but a loose network of far-left activists who oppose fascism, white supremacy and neo-Nazi groups, often at protests. There is no central leader, office or membership list. Instead, small groups in different states organise independently, sometimes holding regular meetings.

Can Antifa be labelled a terror group?

Legally, this is difficult. The US government keeps a list of foreign terrorist organisations, which includes groups such as ISIS and al-Qaida. Supporting those groups in any way can be prosecuted, even if no violence occurs. But there is no equivalent domestic list because of strong First Amendment protections. Former FBI director Christopher Wray has said Antifa is “an ideology, not an organisation,” making it hard to apply terrorism laws to it.

Why does Trump want the designation?

Trump has long attacked Antifa, describing it as “terrible” and “radical.” On social media, he called the movement a “SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER” and vowed to investigate its funders. Republican senators Bill Cassidy and Ted Cruz have also tried to push for Antifa to be recognised as a domestic terror threat, accusing it of hijacking protests to spread violence.

Has Trump raised this before?

During the George Floyd protests in 2020, Trump also floated the idea of designating Antifa a terror organisation. His then-attorney general, William Barr, described its activities as “domestic terrorism.” But the proposal stalled because there is no legal framework to label US-based groups in the same way as foreign ones.

What other actions is Trump considering?

Trump has suggested revoking tax-exempt status for liberal non-profits and even bringing racketeering charges against left-wing groups. “They should be put in jail, what they’re doing to this country is really subversive,” he said.