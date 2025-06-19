/‘Solution can be found’: Putin says Israel-Iran deal can end conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (Jun 19) said that a deal to end the conflict between Iran and Israel was possible. He added that Israeli strikes on Tehran have led to a “consolidation” of Iranian society around its leadership.

“We see that today in Iran there is a consolidation of society around the country's political leadership,” Putin told reporters at a press conference on the sidelines of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) at the Rimsky-Korsakov Saint Petersburg State Conservatory, in Saint Petersburg.

“This is a delicate issue, and of course we need to be very careful here, but in my opinion, a solution can be found,” he said.

The Russian president said that such an agreement could guarantee security for Israel and meet Iran's desire for a civilian nuclear programme.

Israel has claimed that it launched its military campaign against Iran to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, a claim that Tehran has consistently denied.

“I believe it would be good for all of us together to look for ways to stop the fighting and seek ways for the participants in the conflict to find an agreement,” he said.

Putin also said Iran has not asked Russia for military assistance amid its escalating conflict with Israel.

“Our Iranian friends have not asked us about this,” Putin said when in response to a question by a reporter.

Over 200 Russian employees are currently present at the at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran, which was built by Russia’s Rosatom, Putin said.

“We agreed with the leadership of Israel that their security would be ensured,” he said.

The Russian president said that his nation could continue to work with Iran on its civilian nuclear programme and “ensure their interests in this sphere.”

Putin’s remarks come after US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jun 18) dismissed the Russian leader’s offer to mediate the conflict between Iran and Israel, saying that he should first end his own conflict with Ukraine.