/‘No survivors’ after massive blast at explosives plant in Tennessee, says sheriff

None of the missing workers are believed to have survived the massive explosion at an explosives manufacturing plant in Tennessee, officials said on Saturday, as crews continue to recover remains from the blast site. “At this time, we have recovered no survivors,” Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said during a news briefing. The sheriff did not share how many people were killed in the Friday morning blast, and said, “We’re in the process of the identification of the remains.” “I can tell you that more than 300 people have been through almost every square inch of this facility, and at this time we’ve recovered no survivors,” Davis said at a news briefing.

“We can probably make the assumption, and I’m not even going to use the word assumption—I think that we can utilize, well, I have to use that word, forgive me—we can assume that they are deceased at this point.”

Davis said the cause of the blast at Accurate Energetic Systems near McEwen is still under investigation, and that he cannot rule out foul play. The blast happened at around 7:45 am Friday morning and “encompassed one whole building,” he added.

“That might be days or weeks or months before we can do that,” the Sheriff said.

Officials had said on Friday that at least 18 people who were at the plant were unaccounted for. On Saturday, they only said that no survivors had been recovered.

Satellite images show no remains of the facility, only scattered debris

Satellite images show nothing remaining of the facility other than scattered debris. “As we get into this, we find it even more devastating than what we thought initially,” Davis said.

A massive blast at an explosives manufacturing plant in Tennessee blew up a building on Friday morning. Videos shared on X showed badly damaged vehicles and charred debris in the area after the devastating explosion. The plant of the company, Accurate Energetic Systems, LLC, is about an hour southwest of Nashville, Tennessee, on the Hickman and Humphreys County line.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis called the explosion at Accurate Energetic Systems a “very devastating blast” that “encompassed one whole building.”

Accurate Energetic Systems, founded in 1980, said its business in McEwen is “dedicated to the development, manufacture, handling, and storage of high-quality energetic products utilised in both defence and commercial markets.”

Residents who live near the facility say they felt the impact of the explosion.

The company’s Facebook page says it manufactures “various high explosive compositions and specialty products for the US DoD and US industrial markets.”