/Israel moves Palestinian prisoners ahead of their release under Gaza ceasefire deal

Israel started transferring prisoners to two jails on Saturday ahead of their release as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal, the Israeli prison service said. Under the ceasefire deal, Israel has to release 250 prisoners in exchange for the 48 remaining hostages, both living and dead, held by Hamas. Thousands of security personnel transferred Palestinian security prisoners to other prisons ahead of their release, said a statement issued by the Israel Prison Service. Officers transferred the prisoners, who will be exchanged for hostages held by Hamas and other terror groups in Gaza, to the Ofer prison in the occupied West Bank and to Ketziot prison in southern Israel’s Negev desert, near the border with Egypt, according to the government’s instructions, the prison service said.

Thousands of staff “operated throughout the night in order to implement the government’s decision,” the statement added.

Under the deal, Israel is supposed to release 250 prisoners, including some serving life sentences for deadly attacks. In exchange, Hamas has until Monday to hand over 48 remaining Israeli hostages—living and dead.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Besides, 1,700 more Palestinians detained by the Israeli military in its offensives in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks will also be released under the arrangement.

Israel changed 100 names in list of prisoners: Hamas

Israel changed 100 names on a list of prisoners Hamas wanted to be released as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal, a source in the terror group told the Ynet news site.

Israel “changed the entire list in a sophisticated and cunning way,” alleged the source without specifying which prisoners have been swapped out.

‘More than 500,000 returned to Gaza City since ceasefire’

Gaza’s civil defence agency said on Saturday that more than 500,000 people have returned to Gaza City since a ceasefire took effect. “More than half a million people have returned to Gaza (City) since yesterday,” said Mahmud Bassal, a spokesman for the civil defence, a rescue service operating under Hamas authority.

WATCH: US plant explosion: 19 people missing after blast levels Tennessee explosives facility