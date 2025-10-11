Google Preferred
‘Weapons handover out of question’: Hamas official says disarmament ‘not negotiable’ despite ceasefire in Gaza

This picture taken from a position along the Israel-Gaza border fence, shows destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip on October 11, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The US president has indicated that the issue of Hamas surrendering its weapons would be addressed in the second phase of the peace plan.

Hamas’s disarmament as part of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan is “out of the question” and “not negotiable,” a Hamas official said. The statement comes as the ceasefire takes effect in Gaza after the Palestinian militant group and Israel signed the first phase of Trump’s plan, which includes hostage and prisoner exchange and withdrawal of Israeli troops from the war-torn territory.

“The proposed weapons handover is out of the question and not negotiable,” the official told AFP.

The US president has indicated that the issue of Hamas surrendering its weapons would be addressed in the second phase of the peace plan.

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

