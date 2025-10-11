/‘Don’t test courage of Afghans, ask others’: Taliban minister warns Pakistan from India

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi warned Pakistan after strikes on Kabul that the courage of Afghans should not be tested. Muttaqi added that anyone thinking to play games with Afghanistan should ask the Soviet Union, America, and NATO about their experience. Addressing media, Muttaqi said, “There has been an attack near the border in remote areas. We consider this act of Pakistan wrong. Afghanistan has peace and progress after 40 years. The courage of Afghans should not be tested. If someone wants to do this, they should ask the Soviet Union, America, and NATO so that they can explain that it is not good to play games with Afghanistan.”

Muttaqi’s statement comes after Islamabad launched cross-border strikes, targeting Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) camps in Kabul. Pakistan said its patience had “run out” over the continued use of Afghan territory by militants targeting Pakistan.

Muttaqi also took a swipe at Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism by assuring India that Afghanistan’s soil would not be allowed to be used against any country.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Over recent months, relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have soured. The tense ties have given India an opportunity to improve relations with the Taliban.

On Friday, Muttaqi held a high-level meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. In a significant move, Jaishankar said India would reopen its embassy in Kabul.

Muttaqi promises Taliban cooperation on security

Muttaqi also spoke about Afghanistan’s commitment to regional stability. “We had a detailed discussion on security cooperation. We will not allow Afghan territory to be used against any country. Both sides will remain in touch on this issue,” he said.

He welcomed India’s decision to continue and expand its development projects and announced that a Joint Trade Committee would be formed to remove barriers to bilateral trade.

At the meeting, Jaishankar spoke about the shared challenge of cross-border terrorism, sending a veiled message to Pakistan.

“Excellency, we have a common commitment towards growth and prosperity; however, these are endangered by the shared threat of cross-border terrorism that both our nations face. We must coordinate efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” he said. He appreciated Afghanistan’s sensitivity towards India’s security concerns.

Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence. “Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development as well as regional stability and resilience. To enhance that, I am pleased to announce the upgrading of India's technical mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India,” he said.

Jaishankar announced a fresh round of humanitarian and healthcare initiatives for Afghanistan and personally handed over five ambulances to Muttaqi as a symbolic gesture.

WATCH: White House slams Nobel committee for placing politics over peace