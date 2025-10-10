/Scientists successfully unlock secret how plants twist molecules into anti-cancer substance

Scientist have finally managed to find out how plants make mitraphylline - a naturally occurring compound with strong anti-tumor and anti-cancer properties. By identifying the ingredients and process of plants making mitraphylline, it becomes easier for the researchers to develop it in a controlled environment, like a science lab and access its pharmaceutical value in treating various diseases. The research was done at UBC Okanagan and a team of University of Florida. By replicating the process used by plant to make this anti-cancer substance, scientists can now make the compound in lab easily.

What is mitraphylline and how do plants make it?

Mitraphylline is a rare plant-derived molecule which is known as spirooxindole alkaloids. They are famous of their unique twisted ring-like structure and are noteworthy for their biological effects including anti-tumor and anti-inflammatory properties. These molecule occur exist in very tiny quantity in nature and are found in trace amounts in coffee-family tropical trees namely Mitragyna (kratom) and Uncaria (cat’s claw).

Plants use two enzymes that work together to give this molecule its unique twisted ring-like shape. One of the two enzymes is responsible for the molecule' 3D arrangement while the other gives it a twist which make the molecule complete.

"This is similar to finding the missing links in an assembly line," says Dr. Dang, UBC Okanagan Principal's Research Chair in Natural Products Biotechnology. "It answers a long-standing question about how nature builds these complex molecules and gives us a new way to replicate that process."

How does the discovery help in research?

Now that the scientists have identified that enzymes responsible, they can replicate the process in the lab to make the resulting effectively and sustainably in the lab. This would help save money not only in research but gives the scientists a way to produce rare and thus expensive substances at a lower price and expedite the research on its biological properties to help green drug revolution.