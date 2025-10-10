/As Trump's Nobel Peace Prize dream crumbles, Putin credits US president for genuine efforts towards peace

Donald Trump is now looking to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, and in his recent address, Putin acknowledged his efforts and said the US president is working hard on long-standing crises and that he is genuine about it. The Russian president’s comments come after Trump failed to win the Nobel Peace Prize, which he was ambitious about winning. His allies have been a great support in nominating him for the laurel. On Thursday (Oct 9), Trump announced the end to Israel-Hamas war and spoke of his intent to end the ‘ninth war’. Speaking to the press in Tajikistan, Putin mentioned that the Nobel Committee has awarded people who have done nothing for peace and pointed out how undeserving people are declared winners.

Trump, in the past, has tried to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine. Putin also highlighted that the US president is achieving his goals ‘some things worked, some didn't'. But expressed hope that the talks in Anchorage could lead somewhere.

Despite not being named as the winner, Trump's team is certain that their boss isn't losing steam. He will continue to work to bring peace to the world and end more wars. Steven Cheung, the White House Director of Communications, in his statement, noted, “President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will. The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace.”

Along with the White House, even Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also expressed his disappointment as Trump failed to bag the award. Netanyahu continues to say ‘Trump deserves it’. And a day before the announcement, he had said ‘give the Nobel Peace Prize to Trump’. Now, a day after Netanyahu said Trump deserves the award, and also when the US president failed to win, Venezuelan Maria Corina Machado stood out with her tireless work for moving her country from dictatorship to democracy. Netanyahu stuck to his words; he continues to say Trump deserves the peace prize.