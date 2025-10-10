/After 'ending 8 wars': Trump fails to win Nobel Peace Prize, but wins meme fest

It’s a sad day for Trump, his team, and allies as the US president did not bag the Nobel Peace Prize. The 79-year-old, who claimed to have ended the eighth war yesterday (Oct 9), was eyeing the award. It wasn’t just him alone, his allies had nominated him. The prime minister of Pakistan to the prime minister of Israel, they were all rooting for Trump.'Give Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize' said Netanyahu, even Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi tagged along. But as the official announcement came, Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado was declared the winner for the year 2025. Her work in transitioning her country from dictatorship to democracy won her the laurel. Soon after a meme fest broke the internet, now, this is where Trump took the cake, the baker, and the bakery.

An account credited the 47th US president ‘for resolving protracted conflicts between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Israel and Iran, Switzeralnd and Bhutan, Sparta and Athens, and the Achaeans and Troy’. Now, this comes after Trump’s several announcements on brokering peace.

On some occasions, he has also made the announcement even before the parties involved have uttered a word.

The Trump administration has been in support of their boss and has said it time and again that he has worked tirelessly to end war and has been dedicated towards world peace. On June 22, US dropped bombs in Iran and said it ‘obliterated’ the nuclear facility. The very next day, Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Another user interpreted Trump's reaction; he posted:

As Trump announced the end of war in Gaza, he said, “We ended the war in Gaza and created peace,” Trump said. He also hopes for everlasting peace in the Middle East. Lauding his nation, he said “All Americans should be proud of the role our country has played in bringing this horrible war to an end.”

While talking about the peace deal, he mentioned the war between Israel and Hamas as the eighth war he ended and is now looking to end the one ongoing between Russia and Ukraine.