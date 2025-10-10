/Who is María Corina Machado? The Venezuelan leader who snubbed Trump to win the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

María Corina Machado, a leading Venezuelan opposition figure, has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her steadfast dedication to promoting democratic rights and advocating for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy in Venezuela. The Norwegian Nobel Committee described her as a "brave and committed champion of peace," praising her efforts to uphold democracy amid escalating political repression. Machado, a central figure in Venezuela’s pro-democracy movement, has become a symbol of civilian courage across Latin America.

The announcement also came amid speculation that former US President Donald Trump, who had actively campaigned for the award, might have been a contender.

Reacting to her Nobel recognition, Machado expressed humility, saying she doesn't deserve this, it is actually a movement, "I am humbled and working for the people. It's a recognition of the Venezuelan people. I'm speechless"

She added that she was woken in the middle of the night with the news, underscoring the surprise and emotional weight of the moment.