/Who is María Corina Machado? The Venezuelan leader who snubbed Trump to win the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

María Corina Machado, a leading Venezuelan opposition figure, has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her steadfast dedication to promoting democratic rights and advocating for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy in Venezuela. The Norwegian Nobel Committee described her as a "brave and committed champion of peace," praising her efforts to uphold democracy amid escalating political repression. Machado, a central figure in Venezuela’s pro-democracy movement, has become a symbol of civilian courage across Latin America.
The announcement also came amid speculation that former US President Donald Trump, who had actively campaigned for the award, might have been a contender.
Reacting to her Nobel recognition, Machado expressed humility, saying she doesn't deserve this, it is actually a movement, "I am humbled and working for the people. It's a recognition of the Venezuelan people. I'm speechless"
She added that she was woken in the middle of the night with the news, underscoring the surprise and emotional weight of the moment.
Born on October 7, 1967, in Caracas, Venezuela, María Corina Machado is the eldest of four daughters. She earned a degree in industrial engineering and a master's degree in finance. Her political journey began in 2002 when she co-founded Súmate, a civil society organization dedicated to promoting electoral transparency and democratic participation.
Machado's political career gained momentum when she was elected to the National Assembly in 2010, securing the highest number of votes in the country's history. During her tenure, she became known for her outspoken criticism of the Chávez and Maduro regimes, advocating for democratic reforms and human rights. In 2012, she launched a presidential bid but was disqualified from running in the 2013 election. Despite this setback, she continued to be a vocal critic of the government.
In 2013, Machado founded Vente Venezuela, a political party committed to liberal democratic values. Her leadership was instrumental in unifying Venezuela's fragmented opposition, fostering a cohesive front against the authoritarian regime. In 2024, she was disqualified from running in the presidential election, but she supported Edmundo González, the opposition's alternative candidate, and helped mobilize widespread resistance to the regime's electoral claims. María has been in hiding since August 2024. The Venezuelan opposition leader disappeared from the public following elections.
Machado's efforts have garnered international acclaim. In 2024, she was awarded the European Union's Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, and in 2025, Time magazine listed her among the world's 100 most influential people. Her advocacy for democracy and human rights has made her a symbol of resistance against authoritarianism.
On October 10, 2025, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced Machado as the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, recognising her efforts to advance democracy and human rights in Venezuela. Her selection came amid widespread speculation that former US President Donald Trump might be a contender. Trump had publicly lobbied for the award, claiming credit for multiple peace efforts. However, the committee’s choice highlighted a focus on democratic struggles rather than geopolitical influence, underscoring Machado’s achievements over high-profile international campaigns.
María Corina Machado's journey from a civil society activist to a leading political figure underscores her dedication to democratic principles and human rights. Her recognition with the Nobel Peace Prize not only honors her personal sacrifices but also highlights the ongoing struggle for democracy in Venezuela.