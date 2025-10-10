/'Politics over peace': White House slams Nobel Committee for not awarding Trump

As the Nobel Peace Prize was announced, US President Donald, who had claimed to be the rightful winner, was left disappointed. In a statement, Steven Sheung, theWhite House Director of Communications said, “The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also believes Trump deserved it. Trump’s allies were all rooting for him to win as the US president had stopped ‘eight wars’, according to his claims. As he announced the end of Israel and Hamas war on Thursday (Oct 9), he said he was looking to end the ninth war. The 47th US president was referring to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Sheung mentioned in the statement, “President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will. The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace.”

On Oct 9, Trump said, “We ended the war in Gaza and created peace." He also hopes for everlasting peace in the Middle East. Lauding his nation, he said “All Americans should be proud of the role our country has played in bringing this horrible war to an end.” Just as US president had taken centre stage. Even the Israeli PM, ahead of his cabinet meeting on Thursday, tweeted that Trump deserves a Nobel Prize, he wrote, "Give Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize - he deserves it!"

Now, a day after Netanyahu said Trump deserves the award, and also when the US president failed to win, Venezuelan Maria Corina Machado stood out with her tireless work for moving her country from dictatorship to democracy. Netanyahu had stuck to his words; he continues to say Trump deserves the peace prize.