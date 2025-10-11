Former US president Joe Biden has started undergoing a new phase of treatment for an aggressive form of cancer that was diagnosed in May, a spokesperson said Saturday. “As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment,” said an NBC report, citing a spokesperson for the former president.

The radiation treatment is expected to span five weeks and marks a new point in his care, the spokesperson said. Biden has already been taking a pill form of hormone medication.

Last month, the former president also underwent a skin cancer treatment known as Mohs surgery, and a large bandage on his forehead was visible in public appearances in the following days.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Mohs surgery is a procedure in which skin is cut away until no evidence of cancer remains.

In 2023, Biden had a cancerous skin lesion removed from his chest during a health screening.

The former president announced in May that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had already metastasized to his bones. His office said at the time that he was pursuing several treatment options to ensure “effective management” of the illness.

WATCH: India: 2nd year medical college student gang-raped in West Bengal's Durgapur

‘We are strongest in the broken places’

“Cancer touches us all,” Biden wrote on social media at the time. “Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places.”

Biden also had several non-melanoma skin cancers removed before he became president.

The former president, who turns 83 next month, is said to be “doing well”. Biden has largely retreated from the public eye since leaving the White House in January.