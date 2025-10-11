/Another Bengal shocker: Medical student, out of campus for dinner, gangraped in Durgapur

In yet another shocker from West Bengal, a second-year MBBS student was gang-raped by a group of men near a private medical college in Durgapur on Friday night. Police officials said on Saturday that the girl, who hails from Jaleswar in Odisha, is a student at the IQ City Medical College in the Shivapur area of Durgapur. She had stepped out of the campus with a male friend around 8.30 pm on Friday for dinner when some men came near the college gate, dragged her to a nearby forested area, and gang-raped her. The father of the 23-year-old survivor said her friend fled when the men came, and the family suspects his involvement in the crime. The parents of the student told media that they reached Durgapur on Saturday morning after getting a call from their daughter’s friend.

In the police complaint, the survivor’s father said her friend “misled her and took her to a vacant place under false pretext”. He said the attackers also snatched his daughter’s mobile phone and took Rs 5,000 from her.

The second-year student is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Durgapur, and her condition is said to be critical, while the accused were still to be identified at the time of the filing of this report.

Officials said on Saturday that they have started an investigation and are questioning people, including the survivor’s friend.

“The friend left her alone when three unidentified men arrived there. The men snatched her phone and took her to a jungle, where they raped her. She was threatened with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident,” the officer said. The accused also demanded money from the medic to return her mobile phone, he said.

The statement of the survivor has been recorded, the officer said.

“We spoke to the student’s friend last night. We are trying to locate some CCTV footage. A forensic team will visit the spot to collect evidence,” the officer added.

National Commission for Women team heading to Durgapur

The state health department also sought a report from the medical college, a senior official told the news agency.

Meanwhile, a team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) is heading to Durgapur to meet the survivor and her parents.

“Crime against women is on the rise in Bengal. The police are not taking any proactive steps in such cases. This is quite unfortunate. I will request the chief minister to come forward and work in tandem to arrest the rise of such crimes,” NCW member Archana Majumdar said.

West Bengal Minister for Women and Child Development and Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja said the student is undergoing treatment and will be provided psychological counselling.

“Such crimes should not be politicised. Unfortunately, the BJP always views such incidents through a political lens,” she said after the local unit of the BJP staged a protest in Durgapur.

Trinamool govt in the dock over women’s safety

The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal has been facing flak over the safety of women in the state, especially after two rape cases on college campuses in Kolkata

In July, a law student was allegedly gang-raped on the premises of the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata’s Kasba area. A former student with alleged political links, two students, and a security guard were arrested.

In August last year, the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata led to protests in the state and across the country. A civic police volunteer, Sanjay Roy, was arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment.