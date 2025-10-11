/6.0-magnitude earthquake hits off southern Philippines: USGS

A magnitude-6.0 earthquake jolted just off the coast of the southern Philippines late Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said. The USGS reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 59 km, and about 10 km from Cagwait town in the province of Surigao del Sur. There were no immediate reports of casualties due to the earthquake, Cagwait Fire Officer Arnel Besinga told news agency AFP. “The duration of the quake was not that long, just around 30 seconds but it was so sudden and so strong. Our pots here in the fire station fell in our kitchen,” Besinga said.

Rescue and fire authorities were conducting a joint assessment of the damage after the quake.

“We cannot say the extent of the damage at this point, if there are any, because it’s already night and it’s dark here,” Besinga said.

It was not yet clear if the 6.0-magnitude quake in Surigao del Sur was an aftershock of the 6.7- and the 7.4-magnitude tremors that struck off Manay town in Mindanao region on Friday, which killed at least eight people. The first earthquake was massive, with a magnitude of 7.4, setting off landslides and forcing residents in coastal areas to evacuate amid a brief tsunami scare. The second of 6.8 magnitude also prompted local authorities to issue a tsunami warning. The second quake was in the same fault line, the Philippine Trench, at a depth of 37 kilometres (23 miles) off Manay town in Davao Oriental province, said Teresito Bacolcol, chief of the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology.

The series of quakes came days after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake killed 75 people and injured more than 1,200 in Cebu province in central Philippines.