/'No justification, no looking away and no whitewashing': Jaishankar calls for 'zero tolerance' approach against terrorism at SCO

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (Nov 18) reiterated India's zero tolerance stance against terrorism in any form, stating that there can be "no justification, no looking away and no whitewashing" of terror. Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting in Moscow, he asserted that India has the sovereign right to defend its citizens.



Reminding that the SCO was founded specifically to combat "three evils" of terrorism, separatism and extremism, the external affairs minister said, "We must never forget that the SCO was founded to combat the three evils of terrorism, separatism and extremism. These threats have become even more serious in the years that have passed. It is imperative that the world displays zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"There can be no justification, no looking away and no whitewashing. As India has demonstrated, we have the right to defend our people against terrorism and will exercise it. In conclusion, India believes that SCO must adapt to the changing global landscape, develop an expanded agenda and reform its working methods. We will contribute positively and fully to these objectives," he emphasised.



Jaishankar's remarks come at a time when India is facing an increasing level of security threats from a rise in terrorist activities following the November 10 car blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, which killed at least 15 people and injured many. The Union cabinet, following a preliminary investigation into the incident, declared the blast a "terror incident" in a resolution.

Jaishankar advocates for reforms in the SCO

The EAM, in his remark, pushed for modernisation of the 24-year-old organisation, calling for more flexibility, fresh thinking and resolution of long-pending decisions such as making English an official language of the SCO. Currently, Russian and Chinese are the official working languages of the grouping.

"Let me now turn to the modernisation of the SCO. As the organisation continues to evolve, India strongly supports its reform-oriented agenda. We welcome centres addressing challenges such as organised crime, drug trafficking, and cybersecurity. As the organisation becomes more diverse, the SCO must be more flexible and more adaptable," he said.

"To this end, the long-delayed decision to make English an official language of the SCO must be prioritised. We all recognise that the SCO must keep up with contemporary changes. That must be reflected in fresh thinking and new collaborations. India's initiatives, such as the SCO Special Working Group on Startups and Innovation and the SCO Startup Forum, are good examples. They're aimed at promoting innovation and creativity, especially targeting the younger generation," he added.

Jaishankar is in Moscow to attend the 24th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states on November 17 and 18. Comprising 10 member countries in addition to India, SCO includes Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers.

