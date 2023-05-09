QUAD is formed to deliver peace & security to Indo-Pacific: Australian HC to India, Barry O’ Farrell

Australia will soon host the Quad Summit, Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O’ Farrell talks to WION about the key focus area of summit. QUAD is a practical formation of four countries determine to deliver peace, prosperity and security to the Indo-Pacific. It has a practical and positive agenda which is open to all countries in the region who are prepared to abide by the rules. Initiatives in QUAD are practical in nature, designed to deliver that security which any country in the Indo Pacific needs to be able to make it's own decisions, free of coercion with full sovereignty.